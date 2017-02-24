Panjab University Syndicate agenda: Condoning attendance shortage of sportpersons

THE PANJAB University Syndicate will soon take a decision on a new set of guidelines for condoning shortage of attendance. As per the guidelines proposed by a nine-member committee headed by Dean University Instruction, the varsity will completely condone the lecture shortage of students falling under sports category for the time they represent the university at various levels.

The meeting of the Syndicate is scheduled to be held on February 25.

In the proposed set of rules, the students who participate in any university activity will be compensated for lectures and practical classes missed during the period, provided he or she has taken prior permission of the head, chairman or principal concerned. Earlier, the students were only given attendance for participating in inter-university or university or inter-collegiate or youth festivals or national and international tournaments.

“Earlier, all the categories were under one head and had a 10 per cent capping. Now the students taking part in cultural activities will only have that capping. While the students from sports, NCC and NSS will be given full relief in lectures,” said Professor Navdeep Goyal, a member of the committee.

Further, up to 10 per cent lectures will be condoned of students pursuing cultural activities of the university or inter- department or educational excursions conducted by the departments or DSW office. Moreover, cases of students who have not attended 33 per cent lectures, tutorials and practicals will not be considered for condonation of shortage of lectures.

Medical certificates for getting lecture shortage condoned will have to be submitted not later than a week of the last date of teaching. In case of delay, a fine of Rs 100 per day up to Rs 2,000 will be imposed on the student. Similarly, if the medical certificate submitted by the student is forged, the student will have to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 and will be debarred from appearing in the current semester examination.