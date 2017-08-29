Panjab University: Students’ elections likely to be held on September 7

Panjab University (Files) Panjab University (Files)

The Punjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections are likely to be held on September 7. The UT Administration has finalised the date and a communication will be sent to the university officials on Tuesday. Dean of Student Welfare(DSW) Emanual Nahar is expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday, said sources.

“The university had proposed three election dates, September 6, 7 and 8. The UT Administration finalised September 7 on Monday. The official announcement will be made by Tuesday afternoon once DSW gets the official letter,” a university official said.

Soon after the announcement of the election date, code of conduct will come into force. The authorities will hold an all-party meeting with student bodies and finalise the election schedule, including the last date for filling nomination papers.

Like last year, this time too the counting of votes will be centralised and will be held in the Gymnasium Hall, said sources. The Chandigarh Administration, sources said, has asked the university authorities for peaceful conduct of elections on campus and affiliated colleges. The chief security officer has been directed to coordinate with the Chandigarh Police.

When contacted, chief security officer Ashwani Kaul said, “Once the election date is officially announced, we will ensure strict implementation of the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations. We will ensure violence-free elections and peaceful campus under all circumstances. Whosoever tries to break the law and order will be dealt with strictly and the entry of outsiders will be banned,” said Kaul.

Kaul said that around 300 police personnel and 300 PU security staff would be pressed into service for the elections.

Student parties have already started campaigning and visiting different departments and hostels. On August 7, DSW had held a meeting with the student party leaders. The meeting was attended by DSP, chief security officer and other Panjab University officials and members of the student organisations. The police officials had directed the campus party leaders to ensure law and order during the election campaign, and ensure that no outsiders should enter the campus and create a ruckus.

21 parties in the fray

– Indian National Students Organisation (INSO)

– National Students Union of India (NSUI)

– Students Organisation of India (SOI)

– Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

– Panjab University Students Union (PUSU)

– Students for Society (SFS)

– Students Federation of India (SFI)

– Indian National Students Organisation (INSO)

– National Students Organisation (NSO)

– Independent Students Association (ISA)

– Ambedkar Students Association (ASA)

– National Youth Organisation (NYO)

– Himachal Pradesh Students Association (HPSA)

– Panjab Students Union (Lalkar)

– Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU)

– Hindustan Students Association (HSA)

– Himachal Students Union (HIMSU)

– Panjab University Students Union for Students (PFS)

– Pal Pehelwan Students Organisation (PPSO)

– Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH)

– Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU)

