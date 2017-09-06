Panjab University students’ elections: Campaigning ends, 21 student organisations in the fray

Last day, last show: Members of SOI, SOPU and PUHH show their strength during a rally at Panjab University on Tuesday Last day, last show: Members of SOI, SOPU and PUHH show their strength during a rally at Panjab University on Tuesday

THE CAMPAIGNING for the elections to the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. Although there are 21 student organisations in the fray, the main fight is between SFS (Students for Society), PUSU (Panjab University Students Union), NSUI (National Students Union of India) and SOI (Students Organisation of India) which have announced their full panels. Two other parties, ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and SFI (Students Federation of India), are just contesting for the president’s post.

Alliances Many student outfits have stitched alliances. SOI has got unconditional support of SOPU while SOI has entered into an alliance with PUHH (Panjab University Helping Hands). NSUI has joined hands with HIMSU (Himachal Students Union), HSA (Hindustan Students Association) and GGSU (Gandhi Group Students Union).

PUSU has already announced their alliance with PPSO (Pal Pehalwan Students Organisation), NSO (National Students Organisation) and ISA (Independent Students Association).

SFS, which lost the president’s post with a minimal margin in 2016, has decided to stay away from alliance this time. ABVP and INSO (Indian National Students Organisation) have no alliance and both the parties have their single candidates. While ABVP has fielded Avinash Panday for the president’s post, INSO’s Shavilini Singh is contesting for the post of secretary.

15,690 student voters, maximum from UIET

There are 15,690 student voters at Panjab University. A maximum of 2,500 voters are from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) who will play a major role in the polls. UIET proved to be the game changer in the 2016 elections. Out of the 10,000 votes polled last year, 1,574 were from UIET. NOTA also an option The voters will also have an option to select NOTA (None Of The Above). It was last year when the university authorities for the first time included NOTA option in student council elections for university, colleges, departments and institutions.

Gymnasium Hall to be prime venue

9 am: Entry begins to classes

10 am: Polling begins

11 am: Collection of ballot boxes

12 noon: Counting of votes to begin

7 pm: Result to be announced

Entry only for voters on polling day

PU chief security officer Ashwani Kaul said, “The entry at PU has been completely restricted. The gates will be open from 6 am till 10 pm but entry will be given only to voters of PU. So students are advised to carry their PU identity cards with them.” 9 contesting for president’s post n A total of nine students from different departments will be contesting for the president’s post. Six students will be contesting for the post of vice-president, 10 students will be contesting for the post of secretary and 10 students will contest for the post of joint secretary.

