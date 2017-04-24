‘Raise fees for those who have money, but give subsidy to the poor’

Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa. Express Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa. Express

What is you reaction to the violence that broke out at Panjab University on April 11?

The university is a temple of learning. The way students were treated is very wrong. The origin of the confrontation lies in the irresponsible approach of our governments towards education and health. All the institutes of higher learning are becoming unaffordable for the poor. The poor are failing to provide their children higher education because of this reason.

What has brought the university to this situation?

Panjab University is of national and international importance. But in the last couple of years, the V-C and other authorities have been going with a begging bowl before Centre and other state governments, asking for funds. Panjab University should be given a special status. Considering its expansion needs and research requirement, there should be 5-10 increase in the funds to solve the issue permanently.

Do you think fee hike was necessary?

The students had resisted the fee hike two years ago as well. Then it was rolled back. It was decided that there would be only 5-10 maximum increase in the fees and not more. But now the hike is 100 times, 200 times and even 1,100 times. Has anyone ever attempted to research how many students at PU belong to families which are below poverty line or have income less than Rs 3 lakh or 5 lakh per annum? You should have the data first if you want to raise the fee. Raise it for those who have enough money but please continue subsidy to the poor students.

How will the university then manage its expenditure?

When you increase the fees from Rs 9,000 to Rs 1 lakh, do you want to meet the deficit by robbing the students’ pockets. Where will children of the poor go? Rs 500-crore plus is the budget and around Rs 200 crore is the deficit. You will generate five-seven crores by enhancing the fee. Where will the rest of the money come from? The deficit will remain even if they continue raising the fees.

Who do you hold responsible for the problems of Panjab University?

I would hold the Central government responsible. Panjab University is the fourth oldest institute of highest learning and first to be established during British regime. The Central government has been ignoring such an important institute. Minister of Human Resource Development and chairman of UGC are responsible for the mess. Despite the High Court directions, the university has not been provided funds by UGC and HRD ministry. They in fact challenged the order in Supreme Court. They are aggravating the problem instead of resolving it.

Has the Centre ignored the university?

There might be some issues which are political in nature. When a child belonging to a poor family is not able to get higher education, then I think it is a problem for society as well as the country.

MP Kirron Kher had announced a Rs 140-crore grant from MHRD to the university. The claim has been negated by everyone.

We have current and former MPs in the Senate. Are they sleeping? Why don’t they go together to meet HRD minister? If she is successful in getting us the alms for one time, that is a big thing. She is an MP and I want to ask her if she has ever raised financial issues of Panjab University in the House?

Are the students’ demands genuine?

The students’ issue is genuine. There is a police case against students now. If they remain busy with it and have to even go to jail, when will they study? There should be a solution to the cases against students. What if the case does not come to an end in next three years? Who will give the students police clearance when they apply for job? UT should drop the police case against the students to allow them to focus on their studies rather than going to police stations or court.

How do you see student activism at the university?

Participation in student activism is a good thing but there are dos and don’ts. We should see our duties before looking at our rights. Vice-Chancellor is an authority later but a teacher first. In our times, 95-99 per cent issues would be resolved through dialogue. I strongly condemn the violence. It is heartbreaking to have such a development on campus. We come here to learn how to use the power of mind and soul.

Has the university not pleaded its case well?

There is little in the Vice-Chancellor’s hands. It is the basic duty of a welfare state to provide education and health facilities. The rest has already been privatized. What will remain if education and health are also privatised?

Other than fee hike, how can the university increase its revenue through internal means?

I have spoke on this issue a hundred times in the Senate meetings. MPhil course is an earning course, keep fee of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and have 25-30 seats in each department. People will come running. They have stopped the courses. When teachers do not want to teach, where will the money come from? I had asked them to set aside sciences and focus on social sciences. There should be morning and evening sessions.

There is a need to strengthen alumni and international student departments. There were a lot of foreign students when we came to Chandigarh some 20-25 years ago. Teachers do not want to retire after 60. Those who are good at teaching can be given Professor Emeritus status.

Your message to the students and university authorities?

Students should demonstrate with discipline and in a non-violent manner. The university should sensitively look at its expenditure. A senior group of senators should be sent to Delhi to find a permanent solution to the issue.

