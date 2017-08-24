Panjab University MPhil, PhD entrance exam results 2017: Faculty of arts, design, fine arts results available at puchd.ac.in

Panjab University MPhil, PhD entrance exam results 2017: The results for other PhD and MPhil entrances at the varsity were declared earlier on August 18. Panjab University MPhil, PhD entrance exam results 2017: The results for other PhD and MPhil entrances at the varsity were declared earlier on August 18.

Panjab University has announced that the results for the 2017 entrance examination for MPhil and PhD courses at the varsity have been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official webiste.

The MPhil and PhD entrance was conducted on July 9, 2017 for admission to doctorate-level courses in the faculty of arts and design and in the faculty of fine arts. The results for other PhD and MPhil entrances at the varsity were declared earlier on August 18. The results of the faculty of education for MPhil and PhD courses are still awaited.

Steps to download the Panjab University MPhil, PhD entrance exam results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (puchd.ac.in)

Step 2: Follow the link provided for the results page.

Step 3: Click on the tab for “entrance results”.

Step 4: Click on the link provided for “M.Phil. and Ph.D. – 2017 (Except Faculty of Education)”

Step 5: Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on “show result”.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

