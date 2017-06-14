Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: Applications open, exam on July 16

Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: There are a total of 501 seats available for the course of which 303 seats are general category seats. Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: There are a total of 501 seats available for the course of which 303 seats are general category seats.

Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: Panjab University has released a notice regarding the entrance exam for the Master of Business Administration (Executive) 2017 course of the University School of Open Learning (USOL). Candidates who are interested in pursuing the course, should apply for the same from the official website by July 5, 2017.

The MBA (Executive) entrance test will be conducted in Chandigarh and Ludhiana on Sunday, July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm. The prospectus for the course is available on the official website of Panjab University. Read | Panjab University, Florida varsity to join hands to develop course in green technology, click here

Important dates:

Application process ends- July 5

Last date to submit fees- July 7

Last date to upload documents- July 10

Admit cards available from- July 12

Exam date- July 16

Result date- July 24

Counselling- August 12

Fee:

General- Rs 2,100

Reserved- Rs 1050

Candidates should bring their admit card and one photo ID proof to the exam hall on the day when the test is conducted. There are a total of 501 seats available for the course of which 303 seats are general category seats.

Steps to apply for Punjab University MBA (Executive) entrance test 2017:

– Go to the official website for Panjab University (puchd.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the Admissions page, which can be found on the left side of the home screen.

– Click on the link provided for “MBA (Executive) Entrance Test – 2017”.

– Read the instructions carefully and follow the link provided to mbausol.puchd.ac.in.

– Click on “Online Registration” or login if you have already registered.

– Enter your details, upload the required documents and pay the fees.

– Remember to keep a copy of the application form for further reference.

