Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: Applications open, exam on July 16

- Anurag Kashyap is in love with 23-year-old Shubhra Shetty and these photos are a proof
- England vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
- England vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final: England lose way with quick wickets against Pakistan
Panjab University MBA Executive entrance test 2017: Panjab University has released a notice regarding the entrance exam for the Master of Business Administration (Executive) 2017 course of the University School of Open Learning (USOL). Candidates who are interested in pursuing the course, should apply for the same from the official website by July 5, 2017.
The MBA (Executive) entrance test will be conducted in Chandigarh and Ludhiana on Sunday, July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm. The prospectus for the course is available on the official website of Panjab University. Read | Panjab University, Florida varsity to join hands to develop course in green technology, click here
Important dates:
Application process ends- July 5
Last date to submit fees- July 7
Last date to upload documents- July 10
Admit cards available from- July 12
Exam date- July 16
Result date- July 24
Counselling- August 12
Fee:
General- Rs 2,100
Reserved- Rs 1050
Candidates should bring their admit card and one photo ID proof to the exam hall on the day when the test is conducted. There are a total of 501 seats available for the course of which 303 seats are general category seats.
Steps to apply for Punjab University MBA (Executive) entrance test 2017:
– Go to the official website for Panjab University (puchd.ac.in).
– Click on the link to the Admissions page, which can be found on the left side of the home screen.
– Click on the link provided for “MBA (Executive) Entrance Test – 2017”.
– Read the instructions carefully and follow the link provided to mbausol.puchd.ac.in.
– Click on “Online Registration” or login if you have already registered.
– Enter your details, upload the required documents and pay the fees.
– Remember to keep a copy of the application form for further reference.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App