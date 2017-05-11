Panjab University: Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan to be used as reading room

PU registrar Colonel G S Chadha and student council president Nishant Kaushal during the inspection on Wednesday. (Express) PU registrar Colonel G S Chadha and student council president Nishant Kaushal during the inspection on Wednesday. (Express)

As exams in Panjab University have begun, the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan will be used as a reading room for girls to study at night. The PU authorities will also provide facilities of two e-rickshaws to ferry the girl students studying in the main library at night. The Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan links all five hostels of the university, making it easier for the girl students to commute. The decision has been taken on the demand of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC).

PUCSC president Nishant Kaushal on Wednesday along with registrar Col G S Chadha visited the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan to check the existing condition. “The Bhawan will be open for girl students after 5 pm for study till the wee hours of night in a couple of days. Bhawan will be provided with WiFi, cooler, light and snacks,” he said.

Libraries of University Institute of Engineering and Technology(UIET), chemistry and physics departments will also remain open till 10 pm for the students and notice for the same will be sent to the respective department by Thursday.

“The libraries being opened till late in the night will be manned by student volunteers and the Panjab University authorities will pay them an honorarium as well. Moreover, the proposal has been approved and the libraries will be open to study in coming two days,” Kaushal said.

E-rickshaws will be provided to girl students for commuting at night. The timings of the e-rickshaws will be increased in tune with closing hours of the girls hostels. At present, the number of e-rickshaws on campus is 22.

“This being done keeping in mind the safety of girls at night and the system of buses was not working properly as there was no uniformity of the students coming out of the library. There is lot of rush in the central library as the students did not have any alternate, so we have asked the authorities to open other libraries in various departments of PU,” said Nishant.

