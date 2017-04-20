Panjab University, Florida varsity to join hands to develop course in green technology

(Left) Dr Jaspreet Dhau with Professor Randy Avent at a conference in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia (Left) Dr Jaspreet Dhau with Professor Randy Avent at a conference in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

PANJAB UNIVERSITY will collaborate with US-based Florida Polytechnic University (FPU) for a major project on sustainable development in green chemistry, engineering and technology. PU has tied up with FPU for a student exchange programme and develop a specialised course in green technology.

On Thursday, the university would hold an international conference on the subject where more than 25 international speakers would deliberate on sustainable development initiatives like solar energy, water purification and energy storage. Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The two universities are partners in the Rs 1.22-crore project for multiple objectives like creating an educational curriculum on green chemistry, engineering and technology; collaboration on research programmes and outreach programmes. “This is a programme where an Indian university is equal partner with the American university. The university would be co-developer and co-inventor. Three technologies — energy storage, circuit fabrication process and water purification – would be the main focus,” said Dr Jaspreet Dhau, project director of FPU.

Project director of PU and assistant professor of chemistry, Ganga Ram Chaudary, said the universities have to submit an educational curriculum to UGC that can be implemented at both the universities. “It would be such a course that can help industries get the appropriate students as they would be trained in the specialised programme,” he said.

