Panjab University financial crisis: SC’s intervention only interim relief, say Senators

SOI members protest against fee hike outside V-C office at Panjab University on Friday. Sahil Walia SOI members protest against fee hike outside V-C office at Panjab University on Friday. Sahil Walia

While the Supreme Court has fixed July 4 for the next hearing on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), some Senate members said that court intervention was no solution to the financial crisis being faced by the Panjab University. Akshay Kumar, a former senator, said: “The court intervention would not take us to a long term solution. This is only an option being taken given the situation, but it will only provide an interim relief or benefit. As an institution of national importance, we cannot depend on courts.”

In the apex court hearing, the UGC has asked for some time to meet officials of Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) and PU to find a long-term solution to the financial crisis. Since there is no court hearing for the month of June, the senators feel that the pressure to gather funds and ask for release of grant for the pU will persist.

Senator Gurmeet Singh said: “This is not a good situation at all for PU. Where will we go in case the MHRD and UGC do not give time for PU officials to meet. It has happened in the past as well. There is no surplus money with PU. The money from the admission fee will come in July and for June there is again a sword hanging over our heads to pay the salaries. The Punjab government is also not offering much help as they have only released a grant of Rs 2 crore for PU. Therefore, the only solution in sight is to push for the central university status.”

The UGC on Wednesday had released an ad hoc grant of Rs 20 crore only as part of first installment of the annual grant after the MHRD’s direction. The released grant will only be sufficient to pay salaries for the month of May.

Senator Rajat Sandhir said: “It’s not only about the grant and to cover the deficit of PU. The UGC should lift the blanket ban on recruiting of new regular faculty, as it will help the university grow. Otherwise, the gap between student and teacher will keep on increasing and lead to lowering of standards of PU in imparting good quality education.”

Meanwhile, professor Raunki Ram said the UGC has given assurance to give regular grant to PU, which is a step in the right direction. “With the UGC officials saying that they are looking at long term solution for PU, is a positive sign. If the Central government and UGC do so, then they will help PU become a rich social capital, which in return will help in contributing towards building a strong civil society.”

PU Registrar on SC hearing

Chandigarh: On the Supreme Court hearing with regard to financial crisis of the Panjab University, registrar Col G S Chadha said: “In their response, the UGC counsel mentioned that they are working on a long term solution for the university and will hold meetings with the MHRD and PU officials to resolve the matter and have sought time for that. The ad hoc grant of Rs 20 crore will be enough to pay the salaries for the month of May and for June, we will require additional grant.” ENS

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now