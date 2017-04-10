Panjab University fee hike: We’ll put a lock at V-C office as he has failed to perform duties,says ABVP

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

UPPING THE ante against the Punjab University fee hike, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

The ABVP has given a call to students to enter and lock the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday.

Saurabh Kapur, state secretary, Chandigarh and Punjab ABVP, said, “The ministry wants to give adequate grants and funds to the university. The university is not able to provide the audit report on how they have spent the funds [given to them so far]. If the V-C resigns, we will bring the grant from MHRD. Our sources have told us the ministry is not happy with the way they are running the university.”

In March, the university decided to raise fees across the board in order to improve its finances. Grover has said the fee hike was a necessity.

With the confidence typical of student organisations affiliated with a ruling party, the ABVP is alleging that Grover did not act against “corruption”. In, 2015 after a complaint by the ABVP on misuse of hostel funds to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), an audit was conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on PU accounts and expenditure usage. The inquiry found the allegation to be baseless.

“The university is in dire need of funds and the tuition fees have been raised by 1,100 per cent. The authorities are not able to control the situation. Tomorrow we will put a lock at the V-C office as he has failed to perform his duties and keep the interest of the university students intact,” said Saurabh.

The ABVP members are currently sitting on a chain hunger strike, demanding the resignation of the V-C and in the last week had held a protest outside the V-C house on the PU campus asking him to quit.

