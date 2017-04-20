Panjab University fee hike protest Fallout: Student outfits meet, stage protest outside V-C’s office

Students attend an open meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Students attend an open meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

AT an open meeting at Panjab University, the Joint Action Committee Wednesday decided to hold a protest before the vice chancellor’s office on April 21 over the ongoing fee hike issue.

Around 100 students belonging to Students for Society (SFS), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA) gathered at the campus lawn to discuss the situation that has developed after the violence last week.

Many student leaders who spoke on the occasion deplored the police and university action against the students during the April 11 protest. “We feel the biggest criminals are roaming outside. The issue is not violence but injustice. The authorities have diverted the issue to violence,” said Amritpal Singh, an SFS leader while addressing the students.

Amandeep Singh, a student leader of PSU (Lalkaar) said it was a conspiracy to defame the students claiming that they were armed with stones during last week’s protest. “They cannot break us. We now have support from whole country,” he said.

A number of policemen and women were deployed in the campus following violence after the event. However, the student discussion over the fee hike issue went on peacefully. This was the first event of students group after the violence.

Indefinite hunger strike

PU Campus Students President Nishant Kaushal along with the Joint Secretary Amit Kaushik on Wednesday started an indefinite hunger strike to protest the denial of funds to university. The student leaders said the hunger strike would continue until the fee hike decision is not rolled back. Kaushal and leaders of PUSU, SF and other organisations also met Governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday. The students submitted a memorandum demanding special grant to the university.

ABVP to meet MHRD

A delegation of ABVP student leaders from Panjab University will meet the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. The party in a statement said the students would discuss the ongoing financial crisis of the university with the union minister.

