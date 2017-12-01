Panjab University dental institute welcomes students in white coat ceremony

Students at the white coat ceremony at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Students at the white coat ceremony at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express

White coat ceremony and induction programme was organised at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, in Panjab University law auditorium, on Thursday. BDS first year students were welcomed in the new environment of medical sciences through the white coat ceremony and an induction event, in the presence of families, friends and faculty members, was held for the students.

Ashish Jain, Principal and professor, welcomed the incoming students and said, “The white coat ceremony is a rite of passage for dental college students. This ceremony encourages a psychological contract for professionalism and empathy.The white coat is a symbolic, non-verbal communication used to express and re-affirm a fundamental belief in a system that the society observes.”

The event emphasised on the importance of the foundation mission of the institution.

Dr Ashish informed that the event is designed around new students for providing information about the study program and student services. This will help students to know their faculty members, administrative staff and will enhance their college experience.

“It is a proud moment for me. As a part of dentistry, students should do justice to their profession. The white coat ceremony should not just be an event. The authority of white coat is serious and purposeful, not social, casual or random,” Dr Niharika Kharbanda, District Nodal Officer GST, Excise and Taxation said.

Dr Bhupesh Satija, who is currently undergoing training as an assistant commissioner with Indian Revenue Services, in his address, urged the students to be on the path of righteousness.

Bhavika Gupta, a first year fresher in the institute,who was very enthusiastic and excited about white coat ceremony said, “I feel very good to be here. I wore the white coat for the very first time in my life. It feels very proud to be a part of medical sciences and dentistry. This gives a sense of passion and responsibility.”

“The ceremony was very well organised. Families and friends also took part in the event. As a fresher, I got an opportunity to interact with my seniors. They shared their experiences with dentistry . We were welcomed with our parents and friends in the institute. Chief guests and faculty members guided us about the scope and possiblity of career options, which was the best part,” added Bhavika.

“Last year, I took oath in white coat ceremony. It was an experience full of excitement and enthusiasm . This is a platform where we get a chance to interact with our seniors and teachers. Wearing white coat for the very first time makes us realise that we are entering to a new professional line of medical sciences. White coat gives us a sense of responsibility that we would be taking in our career,” said Inayat Duggal, a second year BDS student at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences.

The students were presented with white coats symbolising the mantle of their chosen profession. The students undertook a professional dental oath, publicly acknowledging their new responsibilities and their willingness to assume the obligations of their new profession.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App