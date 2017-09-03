Panjab University: Candidates, party workers knock on hostel doors for votes

Students caught in a poll frenzy after the announcement of candidates. Kamleshwar Singh Students caught in a poll frenzy after the announcement of candidates. Kamleshwar Singh

WASTING NO time, soon after announcing the panels, members of all the parties hit the campaign trail on Saturday evening. All the parties, including SOI, NSUI, PUSU, SFS, as well as independents, appealed for vote. As all the departments were closed, party workers lobbied for votes at the hostels.

DSW Professor Emanuel Nahar said, “If any of the party supporters or leaders are involved in any kind of poll violation, there are strong chances that the candidature will be cancelled and the entire counting process will be stopped. We have already issued warning notices to the student organisations for the same.”

This time, voting will be held at 154 polling booths through secret ballot boxes. There are 15,695 students at PU to elect 124 department representatives. PU Chief Security Officer Ashwani Kaul said, “We had conducted a meeting with the Chandigarh Police officials for enhancing security on the campus. Apart from police force, our own security has also been deployed.”

Kaul informed that students are required to bring along their identity cards when they come to the campus as there is a strict ban on the entry of outsiders. “We have also decided to shut the canteen of chemistry and physics departments from 5 pm in the evening as we have noticed that groups of youths gather in the evening at the canteen and so there is a probability of altercations, too,” said Kaul.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App