Panjab University: Anu Chatrath is new dean of Law Department

THE MEETING for election of Dean, Secretary of Law, Medical Sciences, Dairying, Animal Husbandry & Agriculture was conducted on December 18-19 at Panjab University. The results came out with following being elected Deans and Secretaries of various faculties for the term 1.2.2018 to 31.1.2019 in the meetings of the faculties in the Senate Hall of Panjab University.

Faculty of Medical Sciences elected Professor Amod Gupta and Professor Hemant Batrqa as the Dean and Secretary of the department respectively. Similar was the situation of the Law Department where Anu Chatrath was elected Dean unopposed while Prof Shalini Marwaha as the Secretary.

Department of Dairying, Animal Husbandry and Agriculture has its unopposed candidates, Dr Dilip Kumar and Dr Yogesh Kumar Rawal as the fresh elected Dean and Secretary. Professor Pam Rajput was elected as the Dean and Dr Kuldip Singh as secretary for the Department of Arts. Professor Gurpal Singh won the position for Dean at Department of Languages with Professor Yograj Angrish being elected the secretary unopposed.

For the Department of Sciences, it is Professor Devinder Mehta and Professor S K Soni as the Dean and the Secretary respectively with Dr Hardiljit Singh Gosal and Dr Harvinder Singh for Department of Design and Fine Arts.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App