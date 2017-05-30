Panel to suggest changes to State Universities Act

The State has decided to form a panel to suggest amendments to State Universities Act, 1973, which would also look into quality of education and tenure of vice-chancellors (V-Cs). The decision was made at a high-level meeting with Governor Ram Naik, who is Chancellor to state universities. The panel will be under the charipersonship of legal adviser to the Governor. The panel would also have two senior officers nominated by the government, a state university registrar and a former V-C.

Last year, a conference of V-Cs discussed need to increase retirement age of V-Cs to 65 years and their tenure from three to five years. At present, there is no uniformity in these criteria across state universities. Naik said the issues would figure once again in the upcoming V-C’s conference, scheduled for next month, and fresh recommendations would be sent to the state.

“Earlier, we had resolved on certain issues, including retirement age of Vice-Chancellors, but state government did not agree. Since the new government has been formed, we would again take up the issues for discussion,” said Naik. He informed the committee would suggest “exact nature of amendments” to the act.

