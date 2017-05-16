Panel shortlists 10 names for UGC chief post

UGC (File photo) UGC (File photo)

Yoga therapist HR Nagendra-led search-cum-selection committee (SCSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates for the post of University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman. The panel will forward three names to the Union human resources development ministry after personal interactions with the aspirants on Wednesday.

The Indian Express has learnt that All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, National Assessment and Accreditation Council chief DP Singh, Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor G C Tripathi, Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, Rayalseema University head Y Narasimhulu and B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (Madhya Pradesh) vice-chancellor R S Kureel are among the 10 candidates shortlisted for the interview on May 17.

Ved Prakash retired as UGC chairman on April 3. He was appointed on January 18, 2013 as the chairman with a condition that his tenure will be for five years or until he is 65, whichever was earlier. UGC member V C Chauhan has been officiating as UGC’s acting head. The process for appointing UGC chairperson and vice-chairperson is underway.

The selection has assumed significance as the new chairperson will lead the UGC’s restructuring, as announced in the Budget. The Centre is working on a road map to recast the regulator in a way that it encourages autonomy and minimal regulation. For starters, a committee has been set up to review all UGC regulations and recommend scrapping of obsolete ones.

The SCSC also has former Lucknow University vice-chancellor D P Singh and former head of Saurashtra University KP Joshipura as members.

