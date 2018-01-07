Panel for RTE extension to pre-primary, secondary level

The suggestions of the sub-committee are likely to be discussed at the upcoming meeting. (File Photo) The suggestions of the sub-committee are likely to be discussed at the upcoming meeting. (File Photo)

A committee constitute by the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) has pitched for extension of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to pre-school and secondary education, but not before the Union government evaluates the implementation of the law and streamlines “difficulties” and “issues” being faced by the states.

The sub-committee, headed by Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh, is learnt to have “in principle” evolved a consensus on making education a right at the pre-primary level and in classes 9 and 10 as well. Currently, the RTE Act covers Class I to VII and makes education a justiciable right for children in the age group of 6 to 14 years.

However, the panel has also observed that expanding the scope of the law “will have strong financial implications” and, therefore, would require clear commitment from the Union government and the states. For instance, bringing pre-school education under RTE will need fresh recruitment of qualified teachers and more classrooms, which means more expenditure.

The above suggestions of the sub-committee are likely to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of CABE — the highest body advising Centre and states on education — that will be held on January 15 and 16.

