Panchkula seventh from bottom in Class 10 results of BSEH

Panchkula Toppers: Muskan (95.8%) of JP Gurukul High School, Pinjore, Neha Kumari (94.4%) of Noble High School, Pinjore, Mansi (94.4%) of Noble High School, Pinjore and Anchal Chouhan (94%) of New Standard High School, Barwala, at DEO office in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

WITH A pass percentage of 45.81, Panchkula district on Monday came seventh from the bottom in the Class X results of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Girls scored a pass percentage of 52.64 and fared better than boys whose pass percentage was 39.47.

Last year Panchkula was fourth from the bottom with a pass percentage of 39.43. A total of 4,364 students appeared in the board exam and 1,999 students passed. Muskan, a student of JP Gurukul High School, Pinjore, topped Panchkula district securing 95.8 per cent marks. Mansi and Neha Kumari, both Class X students of Nobel High School, Pinjore, stood second by securing 94.4 per cent marks. Anchal Chauhan, a student of New Standard High School, Barwala, who scored 94 per cent marks, stood third.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Muskan said, “It’s my hard work and dedication which paid off. The support of my parents and teachers helped me top the exam in Panchkula.”

She claims she never took any tuition and relied on what was being taught by her teachers in school. She wants to become an IAS officer. Her father Rajesh Kumar works in a private company while mother Sunita Rani is a homemaker.

Bagging the second position in the district, Mansi said, “I did not take any tuition. It was due to support of my teachers that I secured 94.4 per cent. I used to study for four to six hours after school. I am happy with my position. I want to become a judge and fulfil my parents’ dream.”

Neha Kumari shared the second spot. She gave credit for her success to her parents. “I did nothing extra and gave more attention in the class. I am very happy with my results and will pursue a medical stream. My aim is to become a neuro surgeon.”

Anchal Chauhan, a student of New High Standard School, Barwala, secured a third position with 94 per cent. She said, “I lost my father when I was three. My mother has been my biggest support. My teachers encouraged and motivated me to do well. I will work harder and aim at topping Class XII. I want to become a doctor and fulfil my mother’s dream.”

Urban schools do better

In Panchkula district, the urban schools recorded a pass percentage of 52.24 against 40.53 of rural areas. Further, the private schools had a pass percentage of 45.56 while the pass percentage of government schools was 44.19.

