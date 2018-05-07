Panchkula schools closed for two days

Until late on Sunday night, Punjab Education department gave no indication it would follow suit. Mohali schools may not shut on Monday. (Express Archive) Until late on Sunday night, Punjab Education department gave no indication it would follow suit. Mohali schools may not shut on Monday. (Express Archive)

In view of the forecast of thunder storm and strong winds over the next 48 hours, UT administration decided late on Sunday that schools would shut early on Monday at noon. Panchkula schools will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday after a Haryana government ordered a precautionary closing all schools for two days in the state.

Until late on Sunday night, Punjab Education department gave no indication it would follow suit. Mohali schools may not shut on Monday.

The UT decision on schools was taken after Administrator V P Badnore held a late meeting of officials to take stock of the situation, an official informed the media.

Officials of Engineering, Health, Municipal Corporation, Fire Management, Disaster management, Police have been asked to be on alert. UT schools are to remain closed after 12 noon.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain and high-speed winds for the region including tricity on Monday and Tuesday, the MeT department said on Sunday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with squall/hail very likely at Isolated places on 7th and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at Isolated places 08th in the state,” the local MeT department said in a statement.

Tricity saw pleasant weather on Sunday. The day opened with rain and remained mostly cloudy and breezy. With Chandigarh recording 1.5 mm rainfall, the day temperature was recorded seven notches below the normal at a maximum of 31.7 Degree Celsuis. The night temperature on Saturday was 25 Degree Celsuis, three above normal.

Light to moderate rain is expected in the tricity on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. The day temperature has been predicted to remain around 32-36 Degree Celsuis during the next three days.

