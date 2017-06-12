Panchkula Pride: Sarvesh Mehtani comes first in country, Ashish Waikar seventh

All smiles: Sarvesh Mehtani with his parents in Sector 35 on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh All smiles: Sarvesh Mehtani with his parents in Sector 35 on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

EIGHT STUDENTS who studied in Tricity educational institutes and prepared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced figured in the top 70 All India ranks with Panchkula student Sarvesh Mehtani topping the all-India ranking. The results for one of the toughest entrance examinations were declared on Sunday. At least 2,600 students from the Tricity took the exam that was held in Chandigarh last month.

A Panchkula resident, Sarvesh Mehtani, who is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula brought laurels for the Tricity by clinching the first rank. Besides him, Ashish Waikar and Rachit Bansal were ranked seventh and ninth. It is after a gap of 11 years that a student from the Tricity bagged first rank in JEE exam. Last time, Raghu Mahajan, a student from Chandigarh, scored first rank in 2006.

In Sunday’s results, 30th rank was bagged by Shashij Gupta, a resident of Chandigarh and student of Guru Gobind Singh School, Sector 26, followed by Manthan Jindal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, who scored 32nd rank. Himanshu Sheoran, a student of Sunrise Model High School in Hisar who studied at a private coaching institute in Chandigarh, scored 59th rank.

Saksham Dhull, a student of New Happy Public School in Yamunanagar who too took his coaching in Chandigarh, scored 66th rank and Shivam Bansal, a student of a Manimajra Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh, scored 68th rank. Only two students from the Tricity figured in the top 100 ranks in the JEE results for 2016. The exam is held for admissions into graduate-level engineering courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other centrally funded institutes.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sarvesh, who had secured 95.4 per cent in Class XII examination and passed class XII from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, said that “it is a dream come true”. Now planning to take admission in IIT-Mumbai and opt for Computer Science, Sarvesh said that he had been preparing for the exam for three years and started taking classes from a private coaching centre in Chandigarh from Class XI. He was ranked 55th in the JEE main entrance examination, and now secured 339 marks out of 366 marks.

Another student, Ashish Waikar, a resident of Panchkula, scored 329 marks and bagged AIR 7 rank in JEE told Chandigarh Newsline that he never thought that “I could come among top 10 students, but my teacher and parents motivated that I can come in top 10”. “I am planning to take admission in IIT-Mumbai and will pursue Computer Science,” he said. Ashish had passed his Class XII from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and secured 93.8 per cent in Class XII examination.

Ashish’s parents, who are working in the Indian Army, told Chandigarh Newsline that their son’s achievement was because of his dedication. “Being parents, our main priority was to provide the child all the facilities he needed. We were sure that he will do well and today our son proved us right,” said Shrikant, a Colonel in the Indian Army and posted in Lucknow.

Rachit Bansal, who bagged All India Rank 7, attributed his success to his teachers and parents. “The role of teachers and parents was tremendous. They encouraged me to work harder. I have decided to take admission in IIT-Mumbai and will pursue electrical engineering,” said Rachit, who is a native of Patiala and secured 327 marks. Rachit’s father Bharat Bhushan Bansal, who is a chief engineer, said that “it’s his (son’s) hard work, which paid off today”. “Since it’s a start, I wish that our son will do better in future,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App