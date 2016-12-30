Panchkula: Irani lays foundation stone of NIFT

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at the foundation laying ceremony of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Sector 23, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at the foundation laying ceremony of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Sector 23, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh

UNION TEXTILE Minister Smriti Irani laid the foundation stone of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) centre in Panchkula on Thursday. The NIFT centre will be completed in two years and students enrolled will get guidance from international experts as the Centre has an agreement with 32 global institutes.

Watch what else is making news:

The institute will start enrolment from 2017-18 session from rented space in IT Park and Agro Mall in Panchkula. The institute proposes to run six regular degree courses, comprising four-year bachelor of design with major in fashion design/textile design, four-year bachelor of fashion technology with major in apparel production, two-year master of fashion technology, two-year master of design, two-year master of fashion management and certificate programme of one-year and six-month duration as a part of the continuing education programme. As per policy, 20 per cent seats for Haryana domiciles will be reserved for admission in the institute.

The NIFT centre will cater to the needs of 230 students every year. The Centre will provide diploma, degree and certificate courses. Irani congratulated Chief Minister Manohar Lal on fast-tracking execution of the NIFT project announced back in 2011. She said: “It clearly indicates that the previous government only fooled the people with false announcements on projects without having any intention of setting them up. On the contrary, the present BJP government at the Centre and in the state are implementing all the announcements made in the interest of the people.”

In her address, Irani stated that the central government would assist Haryana in developing silk weaving units in Panipat, Ambala, Sirsa and Panchkula. The minister said Haryana had done a great job by securing a rank among top five states in terms of ease of doing business. She lauded the efforts made by the chief minister in bringing about transparency in the functioning of the government which was earlier shrouded in corruption.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said though land had been allotted, the NIFT centre awaited completion owing to disputes between leaders of the previous government. “Now, we have decided to execute all pending works. Apart from NIFT, work has also been started on four-laning of the National Highway-73 and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway,” he said.

The chief minister said he had made about 3,500 announcements during the past two years and work had been completed or was in progress on 1,200 announcements, and the remaining would be implemented in the next one year. The previous government, during its first five-year term, made only 3,400 announcements.