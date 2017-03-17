Oxford University to promote £10 million research on medical marijuana

The move comes after Britian’s Member of Parliament called for the legalisation of medical marijuana. The move comes after Britian’s Member of Parliament called for the legalisation of medical marijuana.

The Oxford University on Thursday has announced that it will begin a research project of £ 10 million on the medical benefits of marijuana. The university has partnered with Kingsley Capital Partners, a private equity firm who have been investing in cannabinoid research to create a global centre of excellence.

The move comes after Britian’s Member of Parliament called for the legalisation of medical marijuana. The cannabis will be sourced from Europe for research on treatment of cancer, pain and inflammatory diseases. The drug has been used around the world for its therapeutic properties.

“Medical cannabis and cannabinoid medicine is already helping patients with some of the most distressing conditions across the world,” Neil Mahapatra, one of the managing partners of the firm, told the Financial Times. He said that research into specific pathways for medical benefits is very limited and long overdue and that the university’s support would aid in developing “innovative new therapies to help millions of people around the world”.

“This field holds great promise for developing novel therapeutic opportunities for cancer patients,” Ahmed Ahmed, a professor of Gynaecological Oncology at Oxford University, said. The Kingsley Capital Partners is the only Europe-based company to put in such efforts in the field and has even set up Forma Holdings in the US.

