Oxford University denies claims of opening first foreign campus in France

The University of Oxford denied reports that it may open its first foreign campus in France so that it could continue receiving EU funding post-Brexit. Reports had previously claimed that, in a break from its 700-year-long history, the world’s oldest educational institution was considering a campus in Paris. This would give them French legal status and there will be no stopping of EU funds.

The reports of a “satellite campus” in Paris have been denied, Huff Post reports. “Despite Oxford’s decision to decline the offer, Britain could still see some of its top institutions branch out into Europe post-Brexit,” Huff Post reported.

The university tweeted from its official account, confirming the decision. It said that they had “received constructive and helpful proposals” from their EU colleagues since the Brexit vote. “We are not, however, pursuing a campus overseas,” the tweet from the official university account reads.

We have received constructive & helpful proposals from EU colleagues since the Brexit vote. We are not, however, pursuing a campus overseas. — Oxford University (@UniofOxford) February 20, 2017

According to reports, other British universities have also been approached by French academics and the French ministry of education also confirmed that efforts were under way to attract Britains best Universities to French soil. A network of ten French universities, called the Universite of Paris Seine, had sent out an open call to British universities to apply for a satellite office in the French capital. This, reports say is a part of its expansion plans.

“We want to say to British Universities that it can be a win-win game for you. To have high quality institutions from the UK working in our territory, interacting together in terms of research and collaboration,” Michel Blanquer, the former director-general of the French ministry for education, told the Daily Telegraph.

Another Britain-based news site, CNBC, says Oxford University was set on its decision to deny the proposal even though other institutions, like the university of Warwick, have shown a warmer reception to the idea.

“Last week we were delighted to be able to host a significant delegation from the leadership of several Parisian universities, and to hear from them about their future plans to work together,” a Warwick university spokesperson said, according to CNBC reports, “We continue to be interested to hear how those plans evolve and how they might also involve partner universities from across Europe.”

