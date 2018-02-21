Over two months after exams, MU declares BCom 3rd year results

Mumbai University (Express Photo) Mumbai University (Express Photo)

Almost two months after examinations were held, third-year B Com students of the University of Mumbai finally got their results Tuesday. In November last year, over 77,000 students had appeared for the fifth semester examinations. Of these, 62.20 per cent have passed.

Arjun Ghatule, acting director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said the university had taken special measures to ensure that students did not face any glitches in their results. The university has until now declared the results of 210 out of the 402 programmes held during the winter semester.

