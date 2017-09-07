Over 900 policemen deployed at PU to keep vigil

A policeman stops a scooter with party stickers on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) A policeman stops a scooter with party stickers on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

About 991 police personnel have been deployed along with two anti-gang squad of Punjab and Haryana police to keep a tab on the notorious gangsters, who might be create problem in the student council elections at PU and its other affiliated colleges in Chandigarh on Thursday. About 250 police personnel out of 991 were deployed at PU and its South Campus.

Police have also decided to keep the police personnel on standby duty for the next 36 hours after the announcement of elections’ results in PU and three other colleges including DAV-10, SD College-32, SGGSC-26 for avoiding any violence incidents. Eight DSPs, 26 police inspectors including SHOs and 869 police personnel were included among 991 police personnel. Chandigarh police have also deployed police personnel in plain clothes at railway stations, busy markets surrounding the PU for keeping a tab on the activities of students.

Meanwhile, the Panjab University (PU) security men and the policemen from Chandigarh Police may be keeping tight security check at the entry gates but the exercise of security officials seems only checking the four wheeler and not much bothered for the two wheeler and the cyclists entering the varsity. During a check at the entry gates, it was found that the four wheelers were under scanner somehow but the two wheelers had no problems to enter the varsity. The policemen and the PU security men were not seen bothered to verify the identity of two wheelers or any one moving on a bicycle, or walking down to the campus.

The gate number 1, 2 and 3, all had the similar pictures, where checking of vehicles was just a mere formality. The police and the security staff where have been claiming for no entry for outsiders, the outsiders were captured easily in the campus campaigning with the student party leaders. Meanwhile, when contacted DSW of PU, Emanul Nahar said, “We are checking the four wheelers thoroughly at present and the two wheelers will be checked too from tomorrow onwards. But still the security men are keeping vigil over any mischief elements”, he added.

