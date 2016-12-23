Over 90 North zone V-Cs meet, seek more autonomy for varsities

At the meeting, Thursday. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha At the meeting, Thursday. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

More than 90 vice-chancellors from state, private and central universities across North India gathered in Noida Thursday to discuss the importance of greater autonomy from government regulatory bodies in the higher education sector.

The meet, “Celebrating Success in Higher Education — Best Practices” from December 22-23, was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and hosted by Amity University, Noida.

Referring to the ‘highly regulated Indian education sector’, Prof Furqan Qamar, Secretary General of the AIU, said regulations were being looked at as barriers for creating world class universities.

“The essential idea behind regulations was to bring order and maintain the quality of educational institutions. But of late, the efficacy of regulations has been debated and they are being taken as barriers to world class universities, therefore, there is a need to re-think regulations in the country,” he said.

He added that the higher education sector faced several challenges, including “expansion, inclusiveness and equity”.

“This can be achieved through increasing the strength of faculty, abundance of funds and freedom,” Qamar said.

Prof D S Chauhan, President, Association of Indian Universities & V-C, GLA University, Mathura, said that universities in India felt “crippled”.

“The functioning of universities is affected by the crunch of professors, lack of support from the government and crippled autonomy and AIU has been playing a big role in helping the universities to overcome these roadblocks. A rigid system permits very less autonomy to universities,” he said.

The meet was inaugurated by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, scientific advisor to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Prof Qamar, Prof Chauhan, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, founder president, Amity Education Group and Dr Balvinder Shukla, V-C, Amity University.