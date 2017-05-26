Over 50 percent students visiting GMSH clinic have learning problems: Doctors

MORE THAN 50 per cent of the students visiting the Adolescent Friendly Health Clinic (AFHC) at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, are suffering from learning problems. Of them, most students are studying in government schools in Chandigarh. The clinic, officials say, functions under Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) and aims to provide counselling for children aged between 10 and 19. The counselling is provided for various problems, including depression and violence. Those associated with the clinic maintain they record the highest cases of children who have learning problems. “On a daily basis, we record a maximum of 10 patients in our clinic. More than 50 per cent of the cases which we see are those who have learning problems. They can’t remember things they are taught in schools,” says Priyanka Shilpkar, counsellor in the clinic.

She maintains the reason for too many learning problem cases could be that the teaching practice in the government schools is not up to the mark. “We have received 100 plus cases so far this year at our clinic,” says Priyanka.

Many of the children with learning problems are sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to get the IQ test done. “During our counselling session, we tell them techniques to improve their learning ability,” says Priyanka.

Doctors maintain there is a lack of awareness about the clinic. “But we have started visiting schools to create awareness among schoolchildren,” says a doctor at the hospital.

Experts, however, assert that teaching practice is not the only reason. “There are two major reasons responsible for this problem. It could be because of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or due to specific learning disability or dyslexia,” says Dr Priti Arun, professor at the department of psychiatry, GMCH.

She says she assesses children on various factors, including family problems and IQ, before concluding what led to the problem.

A state-level learning achievement survey (SLAS) conducted by the Chandigarh State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for Class V and VIII, which was released on Wednesday, had revealed that performance of UT was below national average.

“In today’s world, rather than using one modality of teaching, multi-model teaching techniques should be used so that a child can have a better understanding and retention of what is being taught at schools,” says Dr Sandeep Grover, from the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now