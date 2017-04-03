Over 14,000 candidates from Tricity appear for JEE Main exam

Students leave a JEE exam centre at DAV Public School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh Students leave a JEE exam centre at DAV Public School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

Over 14,000 students from the Tricity appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2016. The pen and paper based exam was conducted on Sunday at more than 36 centers. This year, the JEE main paper has got mixed reactions from the students although a few of the questions were found repeated from previous years.

Rohit Singh, who appeared for the JEE in the Sector 37 centre said, “I found the physics questions as expected but the mathematics section was a bit lengthy and tough. Chemistry was tougher than last year. The paper was fine and easy, a good attempt of questions would lead to a good rank.” He said the conceptual but easy physics followed by straightforward chemistry will compensate for the tricky mathematics section which will help aspirants to secure a good score.

Commenting on the pen and paper based offline JEE paper, city-based IIT JEE physics teacher Kunal Singh said, “With six repeated questions in the physics section, four in chemistry and four in mathematics from previous years’ JEE papers, the JEE main exam can be termed as ‘reasonably moderate’ for serious JEE aspirants. Although many questions were challenging which is quite expected in the JEE exam, a few questions were found repetitive, straightforward, conceptually efficient and quite factual in nature which will definitely lead to rise in score of candidates.”

“The paper level of physics in JEE Main 2017 was average, most of the chapters were covered. Six questions were tough, ten were easy and 14 were average. 50% of the JEE Main 2017 physics paper is average. It was a well-balanced paper,” added Kunal.

Arshdeep, a student who appeared in the Sector 7 center for JEE Main 2017, said, “The paper was certainly above NCERT level. I missed some questions due to paucity of time but I expect to score 210 marks and hopefully get an elite college.”

The national level engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2017 is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The results, score and the All India Ranks for the JEE Main will be announced by the CBSE on April 27. Around 2.2 lakh candidates who will clear the cutoff and declared qualified will be eligible to appear for the IIT JEE Advanced exam, which is scheduled on May 21, 2017.

