Over 1,200 IIT, NIT graduates to teach in backward areas

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

THE HRD Ministry has recruited more than 1,200 graduates from IITs and NITs, among other institutes, to teach in engineering colleges in backward areas across 11 states. This initiative is a first of its kind as the Centre has directly intervened to address the problem of faculty shortage at institutions that are not run by it.

The new recruits will be posted in 53 engineering colleges in states such as Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They will be paid Rs 70,000 per month and the government has budgeted Rs 375 crore for their salaries, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday.

“This is the first time such a measure has been taken to improve the quality of education in backward areas. With the initiative, more than one lakh engineering students in the most backward areas would be benefited with better quality education,” Javadekar said.

“A public appeal was given to M Tech and PhD students from the premier institutions to work in the backward areas and serve the nation. There was an overwhelming response to the call and more than 5,000 highly-qualified persons applied,” he added.

Roughly 86 per cent of 1,225 teachers have their MTech from premier institutions such as the IITs, NITs, IISERs and IIITs.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App