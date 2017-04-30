Over 120 engineering colleges opt for progressive closure

As many as 122 private engineering colleges have opted for “progressive closure” since last year. Most of these colleges are in Maharasthra, Gujarat and Haryana. If a college goes for “progressive closure” in an academic year, it means the institution cannot admit students anymore. However, the students of the previous batches continue their studies till the completion of their courses.

According to statistics available with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the country’s technical education regulator, 23 engineering colleges in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Kohlapur and other areas of Maharashtra closed down during the 2016-17 session.

“Failing to survive, private engineering colleges either seek progressive closure to ultimately shut down or turn into polytechnic or science and art colleges.

“Since the best lot of students takes admission in prestigious colleges like IITs and NITs and other centrally funded institutions, others left in the fray settle for private colleges. The low number of enrolments make it difficult for institutions to survive,” a senior AICTE official said.

Fifteen engineering colleges in Gujarat, seven in Telangana, 11 in Karnataka, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, six in Punjab, 11 in Rajasthan and 13 in Haryana closed down during the period. Only one technical college from the national capital opted for closure.

