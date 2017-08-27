Over 10 lakh students appear for exam on RSS, BJP ideologues

Over 10 lakh students in the state Saturday appeared in a general knowledge examination on topics related to RSS and BJP ideologues and initiatives taken by Narendra Modi government to mark the birth centenary year of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Organised by ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Janm Shatabdi Samaroh Samiti’ comprising BJP members, the exam was held for Class IX and X students, and had total 100 questions which were to be answered within 90 minutes.

Subhash Yaduvansh, BJP state secretary and in-charge of the examination, said there were around 12.5 lakh student registrations in the state out of which around 10 lakh appeared in the exam from nearly 11,000 schools at 9,500 centers across the state.

“The exam could not be conducted in eight districts each from eastern and western UP due to flood and imposition of Section 144 after violence due to conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, respectively,” he said, adding that now the exam in these districts would be conducted on September 7 with an alternate paper, and the result which was earlier to be declared on September 5 has been postponed to September 15.

Other topics covered in the examination were from Indian mythology, Indian Constitution, history, geography and on personalities like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, M M Malviya, B R Ambedkar and Subash Chandra Bose.

Some of the questions included — which scheme was launched by the central government to make India an electronic economy? Where is the only temple of Lord Brahma situated? Name the pilgrimage where an ice Shivling is formed every year. Name the great personality who established RSS. When was RSS established?, among others.

“There are volunteer teachers in every district who will check the answer sheets manually without any payment,” BJP state secretary Yaduvansh added. “On September 25, the top ten students of every district will be given medals and all students with more than 60 per cent marks will get certificates,” Chandra Mohan, member of the samiti, said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App