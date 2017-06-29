‘Out of seats’, Daulat Ram College asks eligible students to choose different subjects

Amrit Mehta’s daughter scored 91.8 per cent in her Class XII board exam — enough to be felicitated by the Himachal Pradesh CM on Thursday. On Wednesday, however, she had to struggle to get admission at Daulat Ram College, which had declared a cut-off of 91 per cent. The college saw a massive rush on Wednesday — the last day of admission under the first cut-off — and said it would not admit any more students in the BA programme with Political Science and History as it has admitted more students than the sanctioned strength of 18.

DU rules, however, state that once an applicant has met the cut-off, she has to be given admission irrespective of the number of seats on offer. Like Mehta, who reached the college at 8 am, there were several others who, despite meeting the cut-off, were refused admission initially and told to choose other combination.

As news that admission was being denied spread, members of the DUSU and ABVP barged into the college, allegedly broke flower pots and had a verbal tussle with the principal, Savita Roy.

Police were called in to bring the situation under control, and Roy filed a complaint.

It was only after DU sent a team to look into the complaints that some of the students, including Mehta’s daughter, got admission. It is not clear if all eligible applicants who had come to the college were granted admission.

University admission committee officials said the rule to admit students who meet the cut-off applies uniformly across courses and colleges. “We have sought response from college authorities on the matter,” said M K Pandit, chairman of the panel.

Roy said, “For BA programme, there are 169 seats and we offer nine combinations. There are 18 seats for each combination… Since seats in one of the combinations had been filled, we were asking the students to choose other combinations.” University authorities, however, said this amounted to flouting the rules.

