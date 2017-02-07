Out of 18 lakh, only 9 lakh engineering seats filled in 2015-16

In order to reduce the vacancies, six rounds of seat allotment were carried out in 2016. (File photo) In order to reduce the vacancies, six rounds of seat allotment were carried out in 2016. (File photo)

In 2015-16, out of 18,22,932 seats in undergraduate and postgraduate engineering courses, only 9,15,196 seats were filled. The Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on February 6, 2017.

He also said that at the end of Joint Seat allotment in 2016, 73 seats in IITs, 23 seats in IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, 1518 seats in NITs, 407 seats in IIITs and 1174 seats in other centrally-funded technical institutions were vacant.

In order to reduce the vacancies, six rounds of seat allotment were carried out in 2016, the minister said in his reply.

Pandey also said that JNU has reported that there are 308 vacant faculty positions at various levels.

The Minister, in a written reply, said as per UGC Annual Report 2014-15, the number of Universities had gone up to 711 (46 Central, 329 state, 205 state private, 128 deemed to be universities, three institutions established under state legislation) and 40760 colleges in the Higher Education sector.

The Indian higher education has already entered a stage of massification and the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education in 2015-16 is 24.5 per cent, which is 3.45 crore in absolute numbers.

The current target is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio to 25.2 percent in 2017-18 and further to 30 percent in 2020-21.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd