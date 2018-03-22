Our corporate sector must spend on research: Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has on Wednesday said the biggest challenge the country is facing is to enroll youth into the colleges and channelise those forces into the right direction. “If these huge forces cannot be utilised, it will create an explosive situation in the country,” said Mukherjee. While launching the Indian chapter of the UK-based nation-wide higher education rating system — QS I-GAUGE, he said for training and educating the youth in the country, the university administrators should keep in mind that quality is of primary importance.

“Our corporate sector, in particular, must emphasise on research and spending on research. Compared to any other industrialised country, investment from the corporate sector in India for research work is much less. “We cannot be great until people have an innovative and creative mind. It does not come automatically. It needs to be nurtured, and that responsibility lies with the society itself,” Mukherjee said at the event.

The QS I-GAUGE ratings have been modelled after the QS Stars international rating but have been adapted to capture the reality of the dynamic Indian higher education sector.

Ben Sowter, Director QS Ltd, UK introduced the concept of QS I-GAUGE, a brand incorporated in India as an independent private-sector initiative and specialising in rating colleges and universities. On the launch of QS I- GAUGE he said, the system comprises seven primary indicators and five secondary indicators, ranging from teaching and learning, employability, social responsibility to research and innovation.

The QS I-GAUGE rating will provide a unique 360-degree perspective of Indian institutions for higher learning.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd