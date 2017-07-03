OUCET 2017: Rank cards released, counselling from July 7

OUCET 2017: The papers were conducted in three shifts— from 9.30 am to 11 am, from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. OUCET 2017: The papers were conducted in three shifts— from 9.30 am to 11 am, from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

OUCET 2017: Osmania University has released the results and rank cards for the Common Entrance Test (OUCET) 2017 for admission to Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities in Hyderabad. Candidates who have appeared for the OUCET papers can check their score cards from the official website.

OUCET 2017 was conducted from June 6 to June 13, 2017 and candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to various PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by the university. The papers were conducted in three shifts— from 9.30 am to 11 am, from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

About 95.61 per cent (68,912 of 72,077 who appeared) candidates who cleared the exam according to a report by The Hindu. The counselling process for OUCET 2017 will begin from July 7. Read | Osmania University: Events not linked to academics won’t be allowed on campus, click here

Steps to download OUCET 2017 rank card:

Step 1: Go to the official website for OUCET 2017 (oucet.ouadmissions.com)

Step 2: Click on the link provided to “download rank card”.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth and click on “search”.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd