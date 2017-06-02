OUCET 2017: Hall tickets available for download at osmania.ac.in

OUCET 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities. OUCET 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities.

OUCET 2017: Osmania University has released the hall tickets for the Common Entrance Test (OUCET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download their results from the official website of the University using their registration ID.

OUCET 2017 will take place from June 5 to June 13, 2017 in three shifts— 9.30 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The application process ended May 8, 2017 and the last day to register for the exam with the late fee was on May 22, 2017.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities. The hall tickets were made available from 5 pm on Thursday.

Steps to download OUCET 2017 hall tickets:

– Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for “OUCET 2017” and follow the link to the exam page.

– There will be a link to download the hall ticket at the top of this page. Click on it.

– Enter your registration ID, date of birth and hit “search”.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

