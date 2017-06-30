OUAT 2017: Result to be declared today at ouat.nic.in

OUAT 2017: Download results from the official website of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology. OUAT 2017: Download results from the official website of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology.

OUAT 2017: Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology is likely to release the results for OUAT 2017 exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and are awaiting their results can check the same from the official website of the university.

The official website is currently not functioning properly due to the large number of aspirants trying to access the page at once. Candidates who are trying to access their results should wait and check again later when there is less traffic. Read | Odisha engineering college graduates protest after their job offer letters turn out to be fake, click here

Steps to download OUAT 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for OUAT (ouat.nic.in).

Step 2: Follow the link provided to the exams and results page.

Step 3: Click on the link for OUAT 2017 results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd