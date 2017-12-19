OTET 2017: Results declared at bseodisha.nic.in, steps to check the OMR answer sheet

OTET 2017 results are available at bseodisha.ac.in OTET 2017 results are available at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET 2017: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the results of the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017 at bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can view their result from the official website by following the steps written below:

OTET 2017 was conducted on September 29 in two phases— paper 1 was held during the morning session and paper two in the afternoon session. Both papers were for 150 marks each and all questions had multiple choice answers.

As per reports, only 24.58 per cent candidates have cleared the OTET. Over 94,000 candidates had registered for the examination of which 23,322 have successfully cleared the tests.

OTET 2017 results, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BSE Odisha as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the latest updates

Step 3: Follow the link for OTET 2017 results

Step 4: Enter your OTET roll number and click om submit.

Step 5: Download the results.

Steps to check the answer sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest updates’, click on ‘2017-12-18 OTET OMR Answer Sheet 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields enter your roll number and select the paper type

Step 4: Click on ‘Find OMR sheets’

Step 5: Your answer sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The papers contained questions on child development and pedagogy, regional language (including Hindi, Odia, Urdu, Telugu and Bengali) and English. Paper 1 also contained questions on mathematics and environmental studies while paper 2 contained an option between mathematics and science or social studies.

