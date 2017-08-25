OTET 2017: Notification released, apply before September 6 at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET 2017: The last date to apply and pay the exam fee is on September 6, 2017. OTET 2017: The last date to apply and pay the exam fee is on September 6, 2017.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released a notification regarding the state Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017. Candidates who are interested can apply for the exam from the official website of the Board.

OTET 2017 will be conducted on September 29 in two phases— paper 1 will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can appear for only one of the paper. The last date to apply and pay the exam fee is on September 6, 2017. The admit cards will be available for download from September 12, 2017.

Both papers will include questions on child pedagogy and development, a regional language (Odia, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali) and English and will carry a total weigtage of 150 marks. Paper 1 will also include questions on mathematics and environmental science. Candidates of paper 2 will be allowed to choose between two sections including a) mathematics and science and b) social studies.

Steps to apply for OTET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BSE Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “2017-08-23 Online Application for OTET-2017” .

Step 3: Register to the site and login.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy of the form for further reference.

