OTET 2017: Download admit card at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released a notification regarding the state Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017. Candidates can download the admit cards from bseodisha.ac.in by following the steps written below. OTET 2017 will be conducted on September 29 in two phases — paper 1 will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

OTET admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on admit card link flashing on top of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number, email id and click on login

Step 4: After submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

The exam conducting committee has said the hard copy of the admit cards shall not be issued by the B.S.E, Odisha.

Both papers will include questions on child pedagogy and development, a regional language (Odia, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali) and English and will carry a total weightage of 150 marks. Paper 1 will also include questions on mathematics and environmental science. Candidates of paper 2 will be allowed to choose between two sections including a) mathematics and science and b) social studies.

