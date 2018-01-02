Osmania University UG September result 2017: Check scores for BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) Supply exams at osmania.ac.in

The results of UG(BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) (Suppl) papers September 2017 has been released by the Osmania University. The results of UG(BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) (Suppl) papers September 2017 has been released by the Osmania University.

Osmania University result: The Osmania University has released the results of exams conducted for UG(BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) (Suppl) papers September 2017. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University UG results, here’s how to check the scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘examination results’

Step 3: Under ‘Result name’, click on ‘UG(BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) (Suppl) Sept-2017 Results’

Step 4: Click on the relevant course

Step 5: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also view | Osmania University exams 2017: Results released for MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT, steps to check your scores



The university had earlier released the results of the below mentioned courses on December 27.

— BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

— BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

— MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I Sem(Supply)July/August 2017

— MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) & I-Sem (Supply) August 2017

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd