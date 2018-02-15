Osmania University UG degree December 2017 results to be released soon at osmania.ac.in

OU degree results 2017: All those who had appeared for the exams are required to keep a watch at the official website – osmania.ac.in All those who had appeared for the exams are required to keep a watch at the official website – osmania.ac.in

OU degree results December 2017: The results of B Sc/B Com/B A 1st and 3rd semester degree exams are expected to be released soon by Osmania University (OU). All those who had appeared for the same are required to keep a watch at the official website – osmania.ac.in. The exams were conducted in December last year. The results will also be made available at manabadi.com. A large number of candidates had appeared for the exams.

OU degree results December 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the relevant course

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The university also released a statement saying, “There is no change in marks of candidates who had appeared for the examination held for the recounting of marks of the MA/M Com/M Sc (previous and final) from PGRRCDE, in June/July 2017”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd