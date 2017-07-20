Osmania University UG (CBCS) 2nd semester June exam results 2017 declared, check at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Osmania University

Osmania University has released undergraduate (BA /B.Com/ B.Sc/ BBA) CBCS Semester-II (regular) and semester -I (backlog) June examination 2017 results at osmania.ac.in. The results are also available at manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and schools9.com.

The website is running slow, we suggest students to check their results after some time. OU degree results 2017 are available for the following courses for first, second and third year students:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Steps to check OU degree results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the “Online results” section

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

In April 2017, the Osmania University celebrated 100 years of its foundation. In a note, it sought the cooperation of research scholars, students, teaching and non-teaching staff in maintaining the academic environment and peace on the campus in the larger interest of the student community.

