Osmania University results 2017 for BA, BCom, Bsc and BBA declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to view your marks Osmania University results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to view your marks

Osmania University results 2017: Osmania University has published the results for first and third semester examinations for BA, BCom, Bsc and BBA courses. Candidates who have appeared in the undergraduate courses exam can now check their scores at osmania.ac.in. The examinations were conducted in November and December 2017. The varsity has announced results for the following courses:

B.Com (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results

B.A (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results

B.Sc (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results

BBA (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results

Osmania University results 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the relevant course

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest University in India. The University is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil and PhD Levels.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd