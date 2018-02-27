Osmania University results 2017 for BA, BCom, Bsc and BBA declared at osmania.ac.in

- Osmania University results: B Sc/B Com/B A degree December 2017 exam results to release at osmania.ac.in
- Osmania University UG September result 2017: Check scores for BA/BCom/BSc/BBA) Supply exams at osmania.ac.in
- Osmania University exams 2017: Results released for MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT, steps to check your scores
Osmania University results 2017: Osmania University has published the results for first and third semester examinations for BA, BCom, Bsc and BBA courses. Candidates who have appeared in the undergraduate courses exam can now check their scores at osmania.ac.in. The examinations were conducted in November and December 2017. The varsity has announced results for the following courses:
B.Com (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results
B.A (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results
B.Sc (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov/Dec-2017 Results
BBA (CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results
Osmania University results 2017, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites
Step 2: Click on ‘Examination results’ tab
Step 3: Click on the relevant course
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest University in India. The University is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil and PhD Levels.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya