Osmania University MBA Tech mgmt May/June exam results 2017 declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University MBA Tech mgmt May/June exam results 2017: Candidates will require their 12 digit hall ticket number in order to view their May/June exam results 2017.

Osmania University has declared the results for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Technology Management exams which were conducted in May and June 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

Those who complete on year of the course requirements are awarded the postgraduate diploma in technology management (PGD TM) and students who successfully complete two years in the course are awarded the MBA in tech management. The course is conducted in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, and the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), New Delhi.

Candidates will require their 12 digit hall ticket number in order to view their May/June exam results 2017.

Steps to check Osmania University MBA Tech mgmt May/June exam results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the “examination results”.

Step 3: Click on the link for “MBA (Tech. Mgmt) May/June-2017 Results”.

Step 4: Enter your 12 digit hall ticket number in the field provided.

Step 5: Click on “submit”.

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

