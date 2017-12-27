Osmania University exams 2017: Results released for MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT, steps to check your scores

Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University. Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University.

Osmania University result: Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University on its official website – osmania.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself.

Results have been released for the below mentioned courses:

BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I Sem(Supply)July/August 2017

MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) & I-Sem (Supply) August 2017

Here’s how you can check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘Examination results’

Step 3: Click on the required link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Results of BPharmacy (4/2) Makeup) Sept- 2017, BTech(Chem Engg) July-2017 and BTech (Bio-Tech) July-2017 were released on December 14.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd