Osmania University exams 2017: Results released for MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT, steps to check your scores

Osmania University result: The university has released the results of exams conducted for various different courses on its official website - osmania.ac.in.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2017 2:35 pm
osmania university, osmania.ac.in, osmania university exam results Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University.
Osmania University result: Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University on its official website – osmania.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself.

Results have been released for the below mentioned courses:

BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017

MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I Sem(Supply)July/August 2017

MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) & I-Sem (Supply) August 2017

Here’s how you can check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘Examination results’

Step 3: Click on the required link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6:  Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Results of BPharmacy (4/2) Makeup) Sept- 2017, BTech(Chem Engg) July-2017 and BTech (Bio-Tech) July-2017 were released on December 14.

