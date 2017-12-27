Osmania University exams 2017: Results released for MCA, BCTCA, BHMCT, steps to check your scores

Osmania University result: Results of exams conducted for various different courses have been released by the Osmania University on its official website – osmania.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself.
Results have been released for the below mentioned courses:
BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017
BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017
MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I Sem(Supply)July/August 2017
MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) & I-Sem (Supply) August 2017
Here’s how you can check your result
Step 1: Log on to the official website osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘Examination results’
Step 3: Click on the required link
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Results of BPharmacy (4/2) Makeup) Sept- 2017, BTech(Chem Engg) July-2017 and BTech (Bio-Tech) July-2017 were released on December 14.
