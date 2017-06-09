Osmania University: Events not linked to academics won’t be allowed on campus

Osmania University celebrated 100 years of its foundation in April 2017. Osmania University celebrated 100 years of its foundation in April 2017.

City-based Osmania University (OU) on Thursday made it clear that activities, which are not linked to academics and research, such as political and public meetings, would not be allowed to hold on its campus.

“Osmania University has been established for the purpose of imparting higher education and conducting research in various disciplines. The primary objective of the University is purely academic and research oriented,” the OU said in a release.

“It is, therefore, informed to all, including the teachers, students and staff of the University that activities which are unrelated to academics and research, such as political and public meetings will not be permitted on the campus,” it added.

The University, which in April 2017 celebrated 100 years of its foundation, sought the cooperation of research scholars, students, teaching and non-teaching staff in maintaining the academic environment and peace on the campus in the larger interest of the student community.

