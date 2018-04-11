Osmania University DP Ed semester 1 results declared at osmania.ac.in, check details

Osmania University results: The written examination was conducted from February 19 to 26. The written examination was conducted from February 19 to 26.

Osmania University results: The result of Diploma in Physical Education (DPED) first semester February examination has been released by the Osmania University on April 9 (Monday). All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — osmania.ac.in. The written examination was conducted from February 19 to 26. Students can check their scores by entering their hall ticket numbers.

The university has also released results for other courses such as MSC (IS) June 2017 (RV) updated, MSCIS (CBCS) June 2017 (RV) updated, MCA August 2017 (RV) updated, MCA (CDE) August 2017 (RV) updated, MCA (CBCS) August 2017 (RV) updated, BHMCT CBCS June 2017 (RV) updated, BCTCA (CBCS) June 2017 (RV) updated, BCA (CBCS) (RV) June 2017.

Osmania University DPED I Sem results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination Results’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on ‘DPED I Sem Feb-2018 Results’

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on SUBMIT

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest university in India. The university is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at M Phil and Ph D levels.

