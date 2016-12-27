Latest News
Osmania University Degree Supply October exam 2016: Results declared, check here

The candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation process

By: Express Web Desk | Noida | Updated: December 28, 2016 12:34 pm
degree results, Osmania University supplementary results 2016, Osmania University degree results 2016, manabadi, manabadi.com, Osmania University, epass, manabadi results, ou degree supply results, education news, indian express OU results 2016: To check the result, enter the hall ticket number and the course name

Osmania University (OU) has released the result of undergraduate first, second and third-year supplementary/ improvement examination results. The candidates who had appeared for the BA, B.Sc, BCA, B.Com, BBA can check the result at the following addresses — vidyavision.com, manabadi.com and schools9.com.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation process. The Osmanina University conducted the exam in October 2016.

Steps to check OU Degree 1st /2nd and 3rd Year Supply Results 2016:
Log in to the official websites written above
On the homepage, search for result option
Click on the results and a new page will open displaying ‘Osmania University Degree UG Supply Results 2016’ link
Click on the link.
Enter your hall ticket number and the course name
The result will be displayed
Take a print out of the hall ticket for further reference

For more information, click here

