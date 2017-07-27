Osmania University declares TS EdCET 2017 results at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year

Osmania University has declared the results for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2017 on July 27. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can view their result at the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year for which the notification was released in June. The preliminary answer keys were released last week. Candidates were given the time to submit objections by July 22, 2017.

TS EdCET 2017 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS EdCET (edcet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Download the result and if needed, take a print out

As per a TOI report, there are nearly 180 B Ed colleges which have a capacity of over 14,000 seats. Last year, out of 45,519 registered candidates, 41,485 had appeared for EdCET-2016 conducted on May 27. This year, a total of 22,257 students appeared for the entrance test at 55 centres in Warangal, Jangaon, Nirmal, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Khammam and Kothagudem, The Hindu reported.

The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2017-18

